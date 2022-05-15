Meeker County Issues No-Wake Restrictions on Big Swan Lake

DASSEL -- More no-wake restrictions are being put in place in central Minnesota.

On Sunday, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze issued a no-wake restriction on Big Swan Lake due to high water levels and increased boat activity.

While the restrictions are in place, no wakes will be allowed within 500 feet of the shoreline to protect it from damage.

Authorities are continuing to monitor water levels and say restrictions may be issued for other lakes in the county. Cruze says boaters should always be mindful of water levels when out on the lakes.

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer