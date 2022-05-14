Norsemen Earn Win in Triple OT, Huskies Fall in NSIC Tournament

The St. Cloud Norsemen took control of the series against Aberdeen with a win in triple overtime, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat Cleveland, while the St. Cloud State and St. John's baseball teams were eliminated from their conference tournaments, and the St. Ben's softball team notched their first loss of the MIAC Tournament on Friday. On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx will continue the hunt for their first win of the season when they host the defending champion Chicago Sky.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen topped the Wings 3-2 in three extra periods in game three of the NAHL Division Finals series. Jackson Hughes, Gramm McCormack, and Brooten Sabo each lit the lamp once for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made 44 saves and allowed two goals in 114 minutes of playing time. The Norsemen now control the series 2-1. The teams will play game four in Aberdeen on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.

- The Twins opened up the weekend series with a 12-8 win over Cleveland. Royce Lewis hit a grand slam on what was his first career home run to extend Minnesota's lead from 7-2 to 11-2 in a nine-run fifth inning. The Twins improve to 19-14 and the Guardians fall to 15-16). The teams will play game two at Target Field Saturday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 WJON.

- The SCSU baseball team's NSIC Tournament run ended Friday after they lost both of their games. Game one went to MSU-Mankato 9-2, and game two went to Minot State 3-4. Sam Riola and Paul Steffensen each earned two runs for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 37-13 overall and will await the NCAA selection announcements on Sunday.

- The SJU baseball team started Friday on a high note with a 6-3 win over Concordia College but was eliminated from the MIAC Tournament later in the day. The Johnnies dropped a close 11-10 contest in 10 innings to Gustavus. The Johnnies fall to 24-17.

- The CSB softball team lost their first game in the NCAA Tournament 4-0 to Nebraska Wesleyan University. Addy Bowne had the only hit of the day for St. Ben's, but the team was unable to muster up any runs against Kailey Meyer who had a solid day on the mound for the Prairie Wolves. The Bennies fall to 28-9 and will host Ilinois Wesleyan University at 2: 30 p.m. on Saturday.

PREVIEWS:

- Following three straight losses and a flurry of roster moves, the Lynx will look to earn their first win of the season when they host the Chicago Sky (1-1). Minnesota will be without four players due to injuries, overseas commitments, and personal reasons. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

