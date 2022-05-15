Norsemen and Bennies Advancing in NAHL and NCAA Postseason Play

The St. Ben's softball team won both of their Saturday games to advance to the NCAA Regional Championship and the St. Cloud Norsemen locked up the NAHL Central Division title, while the Minnesota Twins and Lynx came up just short in their matchups.

RECAPS:

- The CSB softball team swept their Saturday games in the NCAA Regionals. The Bennies shutout Illinois Wesleyan University 8-0 in five innings and then took down Nebraska Wesleyan University 8-0 in game two. Bryn Carlstrom led all scorers with three runs on the day for St. Ben's. The wins mark the third 30-plus win season and third trip to the Regional Championship in program history. The Bennies improve to 30-9 and will face Wartburg (29-12) Sunday at noon for the chance to advance to the Super Regional round.

- The Norsemen advance to the Robertson Cup after earning their second franchise Central Division title with a 3-2 win over Aberdeen in game four. Max Strand, Evan Murr, and Brandon Lajoie each netted one for St. Cloud. The Norsemen will kick off a best of three semifinal series on Friday. Their opponent has yet to be determined.

- The Twins fell 3-2 to Cleveland in 10 innings on Saturday. Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez each earned a run for Minnesota. Despite the loss, Relief Pitcher Jhoan Duran made franchise history, throwing fastballs at 103.1 and 103.3 mph. The Twins fall to 19-15 and the Guardians improve to 16-16. The series will be decided on Sunday when the teams take Target Field for game three. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx dropped their fourth straight contest 82-78 when the Sky paid a visit to Minneapolis on Saturday. The four-point decision is the closest finish the team has seen all season. Nikolina Milić led all scorers with 18 points for Minnesota. Emma Meesseman led Chicago with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Lynx fall to 0-4 and are now the only team in the league without a win. They will travel to Los Angeles to face the 2-2 Sparks at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.