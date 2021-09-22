Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Starts on October 1st

UNDATED -- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect next month.

The rule protects Minnesotans who experience difficulty paying their heating bills by preventing the disconnection of their natural gas service during the winter heating season.

under state law, the cold weather rule is in effect from October 1st through April 30th but in order to have the protection of the cold weather rule, customers need to set up a payment plan with their utility and maintain that payment plan in order to prevent disconnection of their service during the winter

CenterPoint Energy's Ross Corson says to set up a payment plan, simply contact your utility provider.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

