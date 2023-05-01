Minnesota’s Biggest Kentucky Derby Party Happens At Canterbury Park Saturday

IT'S TIME TO PLACE YOUR BETS!

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will be this Saturday and you can watch the events on NBC.

Every year, my family enjoys watching the Kentucky Derby. I have been watching even before I moved to Kentucky back in 1992. I remember watching the Kentucky Derby in my college days because it's just such an amazing 2 minutes. But where can Kentucky Derby lovers find others to enjoy this amazing celebration? Canterbury Park of course!

Hailed as "Minnesota's Best Kentucky Derby Party' the events will start at Canterbury Park on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, with the doors opening early at 8 am. Derby attire is encouraged, but not required, so get out your ultimate Derby Day hat and celebrate.

DERBY DAY PLANS

Races happen all day long leading up to the Kentucky Derby, with the first race beginning at 9:30 am. The Kentucky Derby will happen at approximately 5:55 pm, so don't blink or you'll miss it! The race usually lasts about 2 minutes, so there's a lot of celebrating happening until that time.

You can reserve tables in advance, or seating is available on a first come first serve basis. Walk-up wagering is available.

THE DERBY PARTY

If you are planning to head to the Kentucky Derby party, here is the schedule of events:

Noon: Doors to the party open

2 pm: Track Level Music by the Good For Gary Band

TBD: Best Dressed Contest

TBD: Best Hat Contest

5 pm: Derby Coverage will begin on the big screen

5:57 pm: Running of the Kentucky Derby!

While you are at the event, you can meet retired racehorses, get spring garden tips, sample beverages, and take pictures at the selfie stations throughout the building.

Vendors will also be on hand including a Caribou 'Bou' truck serving treats, BBQ Cabin Food Truck, and Bravis Modern Street Food Truck.

MINT JULEP ANYONE?

You can also enjoy a Mint Julep while helping out a great cause. If you purchase a Mint Julep on Derby Day, $1 will be raised for 'A Chance To Grow,' a non-profit organization that helps children reach their full potential through brain-centered programs and services.

THE PADDOCK GARDEN SOCIAL EXPERIENCE

There will be a private social hour in the Paddock Gardens from 3-6 pm. The social hour will include hosted beer and wine for the first hour, complimentary appetizers, and sparkling wine toast to celebrate the winning horse, and you can enjoy a signature Mint Julep, and get ready for the Kentucky Derby race on the big screen in the Paddock.

