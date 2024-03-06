Minnesota’s Best Companies For Women To Work For Are…

26 companies in Minnesota have been named to the list of best places for Women to work in 2024. This research and data were conducted and released by Newsweek along with Plant-A Insight Group for their 2nd annual list.

There were 1,000 companies nationwide who made the list, and to be on it there were certain things these companies needed to do. First, address the issue of unfair pay practices towards women.

The labor department announced last year that women only make a little more than 83% of what a man in the same role makes. The difference in money is as much as $10,000 per year.

Other areas of focus were on women earning leadership positions, as well as work life balance and proactive management on diversity.

The Companies who made the list from Minnesota in the Large Company category, 5,000 employees or more were:

Ameriprise Financial

Andersen Windows

CHS

Essentia Health

Healthcare Partners

Life Time (Leisure Facilities)

Mosaic Company (Coal & Mining)

Nath Companies (Restaurants)

United HealthCare Services (Insurance)

United Health Group (Insurance)

For the Mid-Size Companies, meaning 1,000 to 4,999 employees:

Accurate Home Health (Health Care Services)

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Insurance)

Banner Engineering (Industrial Services)

Dart (Freight Transportation)

Data Recognition Corporation (Professional Services)

Fagen (Commercial and Industrial Engineering)

Harris (Commercial and Industrial Engineering)

Minnesota Twins (Baseball/Sports/Entertainment)

Regions Hospital (Healthcare)

RMS Merchandising (Business Support Services)

Taher (Professional Services)

TEAM Industries Inc. (Auto Parts)

Thrivent (Financial Advising/Investment Management)

Transport America (Freight Transportation)

Walser (Automotive and Vehicle Retail)

Wells Concrete (Building Materials)

One of the goals of this list is to bring attention to these companies so they can be at the top of the list for job seekers who want to work for a company that puts these areas of focus high on their priority list.