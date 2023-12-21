Minnesota’s Best Burrito Can Be Found Right Here In St. Cloud!

BURRITOS EQUAL HAPPINESS

How much do you love Burritos? I have to say, it's one of the easiest ways to eat a meal! The delicious rice, the beans, the salsa, and shredded meats. What is it that makes some burritos better than others? It's the simple touches of those in the burrito-making business. Lovefood.com has done some deep digging to find the best burritos in every state. The good news is, if you live in central Minnesota, you don't have to drive a long distance to get to the best. It's right here in St. Cloud!

Get our free mobile app

BRAVO! BRAVO BURRITO OF ST CLOUD

Bravo Burrito, at 68 33rd Avenue South, in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been named the restaurant with the best burrito in the state! According to the Bravo Burrito website, every recipe they have is prepared from scratch, and they use only the freshest ingredients.

BRAVO BURRITO

Bravo Burrito was established back in 1985 and has been going strong ever since. I also love that they offer catering and have three pretty incredible catering options including a taco bar, Burrito Boxes, and Meal Kits that are similar to the taco bar but served in smaller portions in disposable containers for easy help cleaning up after your celebration, whatever it might be.

EARN REWARDS AT BRAVO BURRITO

Bravo Burrito has a great reward system as well when you order your food online. You can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.

75 points gets you $3 off your order

125 points get you $6 off your order

150 points get you $10 off your order! Wow!

Bravo Burrito is so popular they have to have their own Merchandise page, and for the burrito lover, maybe some Bravo-wear would make a great gift for any occasion. Hats, T-shirts, beanies, Sweatshirts, and more.

GET THE APP

If you're getting hungry, you might want to download their app. You can do so by clicking HERE. Order a burrito and see if you agree with Lovefood.com.

Bravo to you! Bravo Burrito! May the force continue to be with you for years to come!

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.