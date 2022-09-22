Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:

Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?

Thankfully, Shelly Holtberg Anderson, the daughter of the gentleman who put it together actually replied to the post almost right away, stating,

This is my dad’s place… my dad fixes chainsaws and just wanted to do something with ones that were beyond repair

Many others replied thanking her for sharing the purpose behind it, while others thought they were pretty funny...or should I say PUNNY!

Get our free mobile app

With responses such as:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

For those not getting it, Stihl is a very popular brand of chainsaws.

Stihl Timbersports 2018 World Championships Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Stihl Timbersports loading...

My dad has had several through my lifetime, which is why it was the perfect dad joke given by Amy. Then we "SAW" what Lois did here:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

For that I applaud you 👏 Nick with the next good dad joke...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

That is a true dad joke when he even comments that he's 'rolling on the floor laughing'. But wait, the humor then got a little dark...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

To turn back around pretty quickly:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Lastly, if you are wondering where you might find this unique roadside attraction and take a photo yourself, it might not be where you think it is:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook Photo by Megan Zee/TSM via Facebook loading...

It's actually only a little over an hour from St. Cloud in Starbuck, Minnesota

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage