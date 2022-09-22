Minnesotan Finds Something Unusual During a Drive, It’s Pretty Punny!
Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:
Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?
Thankfully, Shelly Holtberg Anderson, the daughter of the gentleman who put it together actually replied to the post almost right away, stating,
This is my dad’s place… my dad fixes chainsaws and just wanted to do something with ones that were beyond repair
Many others replied thanking her for sharing the purpose behind it, while others thought they were pretty funny...or should I say PUNNY!
With responses such as:
For those not getting it, Stihl is a very popular brand of chainsaws.
My dad has had several through my lifetime, which is why it was the perfect dad joke given by Amy. Then we "SAW" what Lois did here:
For that I applaud you 👏 Nick with the next good dad joke...
That is a true dad joke when he even comments that he's 'rolling on the floor laughing'. But wait, the humor then got a little dark...
To turn back around pretty quickly:
Lastly, if you are wondering where you might find this unique roadside attraction and take a photo yourself, it might not be where you think it is:
It's actually only a little over an hour from St. Cloud in Starbuck, Minnesota
