Minnesota Zoo’s Lost Eurasian Owl Dies of Injuries

APPLE VALLEY (AP) — A Eurasian owl that escaped from the Minnesota Zoo was found injured and later died.

A neighbor found Gladys the owl injured by the side of the road near the zoo. She died by the time the zoo's medical team got to her. It wasn't clear when the owl was found. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Gladys escaped during a flying exercise at the zoo amphitheater on Oct. 1.

She was seen around the zoo but zoo workers couldn't lure her back to them with food or other objects.

The zoo's animal care team hand raised Gladys from a chick and worked with her daily.