UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's first real bout with winter weather this season is going to pack a wallop for much of the state.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Several counties in northern Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Warning. That will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.

For places like Little Falls and Brainerd, Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Stearns and Benton counties will be in a Winter Storm Watch. That is also in effect from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The St. Cloud metro area is expected to see Snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

The area just to the south of St. Cloud will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon on Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting 40 to 45 mph.

Down in southwestern Minnesota, a Wind Advisory will be in place.

For the latest travel conditions across the state, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.