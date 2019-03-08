Winter Storm to Sweep Across MN This Weekend

UNDATED -- Confidence remains high that a winter storm will cause significant travel impacts across the Upper Midwest this weekend. Heavy snow and blowing snow are likely for much of western and central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Some rain could mix in across southeastern Minnesota into central Wisconsin Saturday, cutting down snowfall totals.

Widespread 6-10 inches of heavy snow will have significant travel impacts Saturday into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says confidence is high in snowfall amounts across western and central Minnesota. A few locations in central Minnesota could see over 12 inches of heavy snow.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour coupled with winds near 25 mph will make travel very difficult and could cause road closures.

Additional accumulation of heavy, wet snow will put extra strain on buildings that are already covered in snow.

This will be heavy, wet snow so health officials remind you to take frequent breaks when shoveling to avoid heart illness.