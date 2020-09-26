Minnesota Voter Group Sues Minneapolis Over Election Grant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week. The group argues that the city cannot accept funds from private organizations for election costs.

Minneapolis is currently applying for a grant between $2 million and $3 million from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The city is planning to use the money to cover a shortfall of roughly $1.4 million for election costs.