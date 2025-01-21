Minnesota Vikings, Coach O’Connell Agree to Contract Extension

EAGAN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Vikings are signing head coach Kevin O’Connell to a multi-year contract extension.

The team did not release the terms of the agreement.

O’Connell’s Vikings went 14-and-3 in the 2024 regular season before losing to the LA Rams in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

He has a 34-and-17 regular season record in Minnesota and is the first coach in history with multiple 13-win seasons.

Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said about O’Connell in a statement, “He has established a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”