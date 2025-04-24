Minnesota Turkey Hunt Off to a Fast Start

Last year was a record setting year for spring turkey hunting in Minnesota. This year could approach those numbers. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt says harvest numbers through Sunday are approximately 6,500. He says just over 7,000 turkeys were shot in the first season last year and close to 17,000 turkeys were shot in all the seasons combined last spring. It was a record setting spring for turkeys harvested in Minnesota in 2024.

Schmitt says turkey numbers are high throughout the State including Central Minnesota. He says reports from those who shot during the first season indicate participation was high with more than 26,400 licenses sold for the first season. The spring turkey hunt in Minnesota is split up into 6 seasons with the first one completed on April 22. The 2nd season, (Season B) is underway now until April 29.

Pan fishing continues to be a good option for those looking to catch some fish on open water in Minnesota. Schmitt says because we haven't had a continued stretch of 60 to 70 degree days, water temperatures haven't improved to the point where fish are in normal spring locations. He says the strong north winds in recent days has also reduced the "fun factor".

The majority of Minnesota has ice out. Schmitt says there are some locations in extreme northern Minnesota where people have been ice fishing but he expects that to end within the next 7 to 10 days.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.