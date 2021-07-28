Minnesota State Fair Announces New Exhibitions And Attractions For 2021

The Minnesota State Fair has announced some new attractions and exhibitions for the 2021 edition of the Great Minnesota Get Together. Among the new features are a roller coaster, mural park, vaccination station and a sensory building.

The Joyful World Mural Park will feature 10 large-scale artworks that are produced on-site during the fair itself between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Located on the west side of Chambers Street.

The Mighty Midway will feature a 55' high roller coaster named "Riptide."

There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive in the North End Event Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, as well as a Covid Community Vaccination Clinic in the same building with the same hours.

Two new food vendors will join the fray in 2021. Baba's, which features hummus bowls on Underwood Street, and Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts, which offers cajun, ranch and garlic curds.

The Catch Co.'s Bassmobile will attract anglers with a big RV outfitted with family-friendly games, activities, giveaways and innovative fishing gear for sale.

Also new in 2021 is the Fraser Sensory Building. Offering a calming atmosphere, support staff and a private side entrance for fairgoers of all ages who find the sights, sounds and smells of the fair overwhelming.

In addition, a total of 45 new vendors will appear at the fair this year including home and garden decor, gadgets, hobbies, beauty care foodie fun, home solutions, threads, accessories and more.

