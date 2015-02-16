Minnesota State Band Rehearsal Space Bill Plays on in Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's state band is one step closer to a permanent home.

The band was started more than 115 years ago and has around 50 members. They practice in the basement cafeteria of the state's transportation building through an old, informal agreement.

A Senate committee passed a bill Monday to formalize that arrangement and provide rehearsal and storage space for the band. Band president Craig Allen says it shouldn't cost the state anything.

The band has played in several European countries but has largely stuck to the Twin Cities area in recent years. It's becoming more expensive to transport members and equipment.

Other lawmakers have introduced bills to direct some of the state's arts and cultural heritage funding to the band. The rehearsal bill next heads to the Senate floor.