Minnesota Senior Games Coming Back to St. Cloud this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to St. Cloud this summer. There will be more than 20 different events for athletes age 50 and older.

Sports include everything from archery, to bowling, to pickleball, and more. Events are broken out by age group.

Registration is open now through July 26th.

The Minnesota Senior Games run August 1st through the 4th. You can register and get more information on the website mnseniorgames.com .

The last time St. Cloud hosted the games was in 2016. There were over 600 athletes who took part that year. St. Cloud will also be hosting the Minnesota Senior Games again next year.