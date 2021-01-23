Minnesota Senate Republicans Release Legislative Priorities

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans this week unveiled priorities for the new legislative session that include limiting the governor's peacetime emergency powers and avoiding tax increases to help with financial woes caused by the pandemic.

The package includes legislation that would allow businesses with COVID-19 safety plans to reopen, shift authority to close schools from Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to local school boards, and limit other emergency powers from the governor.

The package also features scholarships for low-income students and initiatives to make buying a house more affordable.

