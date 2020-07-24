Minnesota Sees Return of Vaping-Related Lung Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota health officials warned Friday of a resurgence of lung injuries related to vaping, saying they've had 11 reported cases in the past two months.

The state Health Department asked medical providers to watch for additional cases. Officials also said the coronavirus has made it more difficult to identify vaping-related cases because the symptoms can be similar.

All 11 cases required hospitalization and some needed ventilators.

A national outbreak of lung illnesses last year was largely attributed to people vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.