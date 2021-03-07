Minnesota Sees Increase in Sales of Cross Country Ski Pass
ST. PAUL Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say sales of its statewide cross country ski pass are the best they’ve been in six years.
The DNR says more than 17,900 people bought the Great Minnesota Ski Pass, which is required to access many trails in the state.
Reports say the agency collected more than $510,00 from sales, which will go toward trail maintenance. DNR spokeswoman Rachel Hopper says the boost along with a price bump in 2019 has refilled a fund that forced delayed payments to clubs.
She attributes the upswing in part to more people seeking outdoor recreation during the pandemic.
