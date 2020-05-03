Minnesota Republicans Endorse Fischbach to Take on Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Republicans have endorsed former state senator and former lieutenant governor Michelle Fischbach to run against longtime U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in a pro-Donald Trump district in the western part of the state.

The online vote favored Fischbach over Dave Hughes, who has come close to beating Peterson. Peterson is a conservative Democrat who is seeking his 16th term in Congress.

It sets the stage for what is likely to be one of the most closely watched House races in the 2020 elections.

State GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan says the party is committed to working with Fischbach.

Peterson has said that running for re-election was not an easy decision because the country is “so polarized right now.”