Minnesota Promises Late July Decision on K-12 Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota state officials aren't yet ready to make a decision how the state's K-12 schools will reopen this fall.

The departments of Health and Education are asking schools to plan for three scenarios.

Those are in-person learning, hybrid learning with distancing and capacity limits, or online-only.

They're promising a decision by the week of July 27. That's not good enough for some Republicans, who say schools need guidance now.

They're suggesting that local districts and administrators make the decisions they think best.