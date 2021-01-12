Minnesota Power Plans to Go 100% Carbon-free By 2050

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota's second-largest utility announced that it plans to provide customers 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Duluth-based Minnesota Power said Tuesday that it will show its plan for the next 15 years to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the company serves about 145,000 homes and businesses in northeastern Minnesota.

A decade ago, the company had been producing most of its electricity from coal, which worsens climate change, according to Minnesota Public Radio. But since then, the utility shuttered seven of its nine coal-operated generating units.

The company also invested in wind farms and hydroelectric facilities in Canada.