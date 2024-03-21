Study: Minnesotans Favor Purdue, Iowa in NCAA Tournaments
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If our tweets are any indication, most Minnesotans think Purdue will win the Men's NCAA basketball tournament and Iowa will take the title in the women's tournament.
BetOnline.ag analyzed more than 350,000 tweets with a geo-tracking program that contained phrases like "UNC going to win", "Iowa Champs", "Purdue Title", and also team hashtags. It's not an exact science but the team that had the most support in each state won that state.
The UConn men's team got the most support in 17 states, followed by North Carolina in 13 states, Purdue was third taking six states including Minnesota.
On the women's side, Iowa took 37 states including Minnesota, and undefeated South Carolina got the most support in six states.
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament gets underway in earnest Thursday with the Women's Tournament starting Friday.
