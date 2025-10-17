The Minnesota pheasant opener took place last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to break it down. He says the weather was good to start the day and activity in the morning was solid. Southwestern Minnesota saw the most harvest success as their pheasant population is the best in the state. Schmitt says most of the crop in that part of the state is out making for less cover for pheasants. He explains that the corn is 75% out in southwestern Minnesota. Schmitt says pheasant hunting reports were largely mixed with some hunters shooting their limit with ease while others struggled. He indicates locally crops are largely not out making it difficult to shoot pheasants in central Minnesota.

Waterfowl Hunting

Schmitt believes duck hunting is gaining in popularity locally. He says duck numbers aren't bad in central Minnesota but the activity of hunters working the lakes and ponds have increased. Schmitt indicates goose hunting has also seen an uptick in interest. He expects goose hunting success to increase as fields in central Minnesota get harvested.

Youth and Antlerless Deer Hunt

The early antlerless deer hunting season started Thursday in Minnesota and will continue through Sunday. The youth deer hunt is also underway for 10-17 year olds, where they can harvest a deer with a gun, bow or muzzleloader. Schmitt says this has become a popular hunt. The antlerless hunt is not statewide. Schmitt says there are 25 permit areas, some of which are in central Minnesota. He says the DNR would like to see more deer harvested in these permit areas because the population is high.

Fall Fishing

Cooler temperatures have led to cooler water temperatures and good fishing conditions. Schmitt says those who are fishing are catching walleyes. He is using a jig and a minnow. Schmitt says the fish are starting to bunch up and feed more aggressively. He says the mid day bite is picking up as the temperatures cool. Schmitt believes fishing is good all day everyday.

