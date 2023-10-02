Minnesota MASH/ St. Cloud Technical And Community College Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES 21 ST. CLOUD MARON MASH UNDER

18 1

(Thursday September 28th)

The Cyclones defeated the Maroon MASH team, backed by fourteen hits,

including two home runs, one triple and four doubles and solid defense.

Their starting pitcher was Will Thorn from Becker HS, he threw one inning and he retired the three batters he faced. Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Nistler from Eden ValleyWatkins HS threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts and he issued a pair of walks. Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Apollo HS threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Carson Reeves from Plainview (PEM) HS threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts and Griffin Dosan from Eveleth HS threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Alejandro Diaz from Venezuela, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he scored three runs and two walks. Cayden Hansen, a Willmar HS graduate, went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he had three stolen bases. Brock Woitalla, a Monticello HS graduate, went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Griffin Dosan a Evelth HS graduate went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Landon Janzen an Aitkin HS graduate went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Blaine Fischer a BBE graduate went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Elian Mezquita a St. Cloud Apollo graduate had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs. Sam Holthaus a St. Cloud Apollo graduate earned three walks, was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Will VanBeck a BBE graduate went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Owen Bode a Little Falls graduate earned a walk.

The Maroon Mash starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, from Sartell-St. Stephen HS, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyon from Holdingford HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Nellans threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Ty Tschida from Buffalo HS threw one inning, he issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Payton Cantin threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued three walks, two runs, two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Kyler Kronstadt from Monticello HS, threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Stutsman from Sartell-St. Stephen HS threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Maroon offense included Ethan Mader, from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS, earned two walks and Jaxon Tschritter from Big Lake HS was hit by a pitch. Jack Nellans earned a walk, Ty Tschudi earned a walk and Carter Stutsman scored a run.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday October 4th

St.. Cloud Tech CC Cyclones vs Post Gradates

(4:00 @ Whitney Park)