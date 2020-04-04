Minnesota Lists Some Senior Centers With COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have named 32 senior living and other long-term care homes where residents or staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The list released Saturday on the state Department of Health website includes facilities with 10 or more residents.

Officials have confirmed cases in 47 different senior living homes, accounting for 3% of the positive tests in the state. Eleven of the facilities named Saturday are in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, and four of them are in Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul.

There have been cases reported at four centers in Washington County, which borders Ramsey County.