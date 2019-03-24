Minnesota Knocked out of WNIT in Round 2

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team was edged out of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in round two by the University of Cincinnati.

The two teams were evenly matched through most of the game. Minnesota and Cincinnati each scored 17 points in the opening quarter. In the second, the Gophers started to pull away. They outscored the Bearcats 19-12 to take a 36-29 lead at the half.

Cincinnati rallied in the third, outscoring Minnesota 19-17 to cut the Gophers’ lead to 53-48. Everything fell apart for Minnesota in the final quarter. Outscored 24-12 by the Bearcats, the Gophers relinquished their lead and lost 72-65.

Kenisha Bell led the team with 25 points. Irene Garrido Perez put up 11 points, and Destiny Pitts added 10.

The Gophers’ end their first season under Coach Lindsay Whalen with an overall record of 21-11.

The University of Cincinnati advances to round three where they will face Butler University.