Minnesota is One of the Least Sleep-Deprived States in America

I've been absolutely exhausted lately. I feel like one day I woke up still tired, and I've been permanently tired ever since. The rest of the state is apparently doing a lot better than I am. Minnesota has been named as one of the least sleep-deprived states in the United States.

According to Zippia, 70% of Americans say they don’t get enough sleep. They compared all 50 states based on the National Safety Survey, and South Dakota, Colorado, and Minnesota have the smallest percent of sleep-deprived workers.

The National Safety Council’s survey on sleep deprivation looked into both prevalence and outcomes of poor sleep. The state level data comes from the 2014 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a state-based telephone survey of health-relatedbehaviors conducted annually in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

According to these findings, 28.9% of Minnesota workers were considered sleep-deprived. In comparison, South Dakota (the absolute least sleep-deprived state,) had 27.8% considered sleep-deprived.

What really stood out to me was how tired Hawaii is. 44% of their workers are sleep-deprived according to these findings. Hawaii is a place people go to relax and recharge, you'd think that living there would have the same effect, but apparently not. We must not know how good we have it in the frozen tundra of Minnesota.

Check out the full findings of this study here, and try to get some sleep.

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned