The Truth About Minnesotans and Old Yellow Pillows
It's gettin' to be that time of year again: time to warsh the pillow covers!
I'm well aware that I should wash mine far more often that once every year; and I usually do. That's probably why my pillows are well-seasoned.
There's a certain comfort that comes from using the same pillow for years. Pillow protectors are weird and uncomfortable, and you will NEVER change my mind about that. I use decent pillow cases that I wash at least monthly. Usually.
I just searched for a picture of Aleister sleeping on one of my pillows to prove a point, but I couldn't find one. There may be a counterpoint to be acknowledged, but that's in the past now. Time to move on.
What do the experts say?
So-called "experts" who have been "studying this for years" and have "a lot of knowledge" say: a yellowed pillow is gross.
The Sleep Foundation says the yellow is caused by
I don't care I'm never getting rid of my seasoned pillows moisture from sweat, drool, and hair (HA! I'm bald! Ignore the beard...), which builds up "...pore-clogging bacteria, as well as allergens such as dust and mildew...".
They recommend a pillow protector (they suck!) and/or a high-quality pillow case (they...ya know I might go for that).
Eh, I'll throw 'em in the wash machine for a cycle or two. Good enough.
H/T: NBC News
