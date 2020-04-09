Added Stress, Change In Routine Causing Irregular Sleep Patterns

ST. CLOUD -- If you're having trouble falling a sleep lately, you're not alone.

Dr. Jenny Miller is a Psychologist at the CentraCare Sleep Center. She says increased stress and a lack of normalcy are key reasons over sleep pattern disruptions.

She says while it's challenging, it's important to still keep your regular routine.

The most important thing you can do is have a consistent wake time every day. If you do that, and you don't nap, night time sleep generally behaves itself.

With many of us confined to our homes, you may be finding yourself sleeping more, but waking up with less energy.

Miller says while extra sleep isn't a bad thing, it can also throw off your normal sleep schedule.

I usually say to people if you slept more than normal and you don't feel better during the day, maybe it's time to stick to a normal amount of sleep for you.

Miller says if you're having difficulty sleeping lately it doesn't mean you have a sleep disorder.

She says it may be a few days before your sleep schedule returns to normal.

If you are concerned over your sleep issues, they are still taking appointments via teleconference for new and current patients.

