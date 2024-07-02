New Roads Surcharge Popping Up on Internet Orders in Minnesota
Have you noticed a new surcharge on your larger internet delivery orders yet?
Starting this week, it costs a little more to have some internet purchases delivered to you.
A new state law tacks-on a 50-cent fee on purchases of $100 or more.
Why?
As we shift more and more into an e-commerce economy, state lawmakers passed this retail delivery fee in the 2023 legislative session to help pay for the wear-and-tear on our roads from all those delivery vehicles.
According to the new law that went into effect Monday, July 1st, the money will go to a new transportation advancement account.
How will it be distributed?
-- 36% to metropolitan counties with a new formula-based allocation;
-- 27% to small cities, distributed under the small cities assistance program;
-- 15% to larger cities under a new account established in the law;
-- 11% to town roads;
-- 10% to the county state-aid highway fund; and
-- 1% to support food delivery programs such as Meals on Wheels.
There are some exceptions to the 50-cent charge.
While it DOES including clothing, it does NOT apply to prepared food, baby products, drugs, utilities, items for resale and electronically-delivered items like computer software.
Retailers with less than $1-million in annual sales will won't have to pass along the fee. Also exempt -- marketplace providers when faciliting the sale of a retailer that made less than $100,000 in retail sales the previous calendar year through the marketplace provider.
Also exempt -- "marketplace providers" who facilitate the sales of less than $100,000 for a smaller retailer.
This applies to deliveries of $100 or more even if you're getting free shipping.
The fee was part of the 2023 transportation finance and policy law.