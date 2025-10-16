WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The federal government shutdown is holding up critical funding for heating assistance, leaving thousands of Minnesotans in limbo as temperatures begin to drop. However, Tri-CAP Executive Director Colleen Orne says you should still go ahead an apply right away.

We are delayed because it is federal funding that pays for these direct utility payments. That does not mean that should deter people from applying. It does mean there will be some delay in payments. Right now typically in a usual season, we have applications start to come in on October 1st. Last year we served over 7,000 households. To date, we have 4,000 applications, so were on target for that.

Orne says typically the payments go out the heating providers around November 15th. Because of the shutdown, this year the payments will be delayed by at least a month once the government opens again.

Tri-CAP serves residents of Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison Counties. Orne says the average grant for energy assistance is around $400.

You can apply online at Tri-CAP's website or by calling them at (320) 251-1612.

Orne says the energy assistance program is available for renters and homeowners. She says the also do emergency repairs and replacements of heating assistance. They've already helped 28 households with repairs and replacements so far this fall.

The state's Energy Assistance program helps around 125,000 households each year, primarily in greater Minnesota and among residents over age 60.