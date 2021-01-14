Minnesota Health Officials Wait on Feds for Vaccine Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota health officials say they're waiting for more information from the federal government on its new guidance to expand who's eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The federal government this week urged states to immediately start vaccinating groups that had been lower down the priority scale than before, including people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems.

The Minnesota Department of Health says no additional vaccine doses have been made available for Minnesota so far. But the department said it's ready if the supply increases. The state has prioritized frontline health care workers and long-term care residents.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app