Minnesota Health Officials Question Quarantine List Add

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are questioning why the state was added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut's quarantine list.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that Minnesota and three other states _ New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin _ were added to the list as governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing.

Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition because the state appears to be below the joint travel advisory's threshold for travel restrictions.

Minnesota's infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says health officials are looking into it "as it does not jibe with our data."