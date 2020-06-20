Minnesota Health Dept. Says Youth Sports Can Resume

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota health officials say youth outdoor sports can return to games and scrimmages on Wednesday after being on pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health also announced Friday that indoor youth sports can resume games and scrimmages on July 1. Full team practices for all sports can start Wednesday.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says it's important to look for opportunities for children to "engage in activities that promote health and well-being"

But reports say the news comes too late for some youth sports organizations. The commissioner of USA Softball Minnesota says his organization has already canceled its summer season and refunded $500,000 in fees.