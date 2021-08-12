Minnesota Grows A Bit Older, Less White, More Metropolitan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New census figures show that Minnesota has grown a bit older, a bit less white and bit more metropolitan.

Minnesota's white population dipped from 83.1% in 2010 to 76.3% in 2020, while the Black population grew from 5.1% to 6.9%.

In Stearns County, there were just over 158,000 people in 2020, up from just over 150,000 people in 2010. The increase in population is 7,650 additional people, or about a 5 percent increase. Stearns is the state's 8th largest county in terms of population.

In Benton County, there were just over 41,000 people in the 2020, up from just over 38,000 in 2010. The increase in population is about 3,000 additional people, or about a 7.6 percent increase. Benton is the state's 24th largest county in terms of population.

In Sherburne County, there were just over 97,000 people in 2020, up from just over 88,000 people in 2010. The increase in population is about 9,000 additional people, or about a 9.8 percent increase. Sherburne is the state's 12th largest county in terms of population.

Minnesotans age 18 and older make up 76.9% of the state's population. The 18-plus population rose 9.2% from 2010 to 2020 while the growth in the under-18 population lagged at 2.6%.

Figures released earlier show Minnesota's population grew from 5.3 million in 2010 to 5.7 million in 2020, just barely enough to let the state keep its eight congressional districts.