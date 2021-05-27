Minnesota Group Protests Flying Of Police Flag in Bloomington

Get our free mobile app

Bloomington, MN (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota group is planning to gather in Bloomington today to show its displeasure with a recent decision by the city to fly a flag in support of its police officers.

According to a press release from the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, members “will join community and faith leaders in condemning the city of Bloomington’s decision to fly the “thin blue line” flag - a symbol of white supremacy - over the Bloomington Civic Plaza. “

The protest event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am at the plaza, which houses City Hall and the police department.

According to the press release, “Critics say the “thin blue line” flag represents bigotry, white supremacy and ideology that is exclusionary and dangerous to black and brown bodies across America. “

The flag was flown at the city building during National Police Week, May 9 - 15. May 15 was also National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said:

“Flying this flag over the Bloomington Civic Plaza is especially insensitive during the time marking the one-year murder of George Floyd at the hands and knees of law enforcement. The thin blue line flag is a representation of keeping the status quo of unjust policing in the state of Minnesota and faith leaders and community members condemn this act and call for accountability.”

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse released a video last week addressing the situation after hearing from dozens of people who “vehemently opposed” the decision to fly the flag and from others who supported it.

He said this was the third year the city has flown the flag at the request of the police department.

In the video, Busse said he felt the request this year was made in “an honorable, solemn and respectful manner” and there was no “racist, threatening or insulting intent.”

Busse said in the future, there will be “a community discussion” before a decision is made on requests from any group to fly a flag at the plaza.

