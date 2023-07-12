Minnesota Governor’s 2023 Pheasant Opener Announced

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz will kick off the upcoming pheasant hunting season in Owatonna and Steele County.

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting opener will take place October 13-14 about an hour south of the Twin Cities.

The event will showcase the many hunting and recreational opportunities that the area has to offer.

Steele County has more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting lands. There are also more than 867 acres of parkland throughout 35 parks and 17 miles of trails.

Hunter Host volunteers are needed. Online registration and more information will be available in early September.

For more information visit the 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener website.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.