Minnesota Farmers Union Opens Farmers Kitchen in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Farmers Union is opening a restaurant and bar in Minneapolis.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar opens Wednesday in Minneapolis’ historic Mill District.

The MFU full board voted to open the restaurant in August 2019, but plans were interrupted by COVID-19. After being put on hold for much of 2020, the project moved forward in 2021 with a goal of bringing farm-fresh food directly to guests.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Kitchen hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. From 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the coffee bar will be open and there will be pastries and grab-and-go items for sale. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the kitchen will be open, serving appetizers, salads, sandwiches and picnic platters in addition to the grab-and-go items and pastries. Vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free items are on the menu.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar is entirely owned and operated by Minnesota Farmers Union. It connects eaters to family farmers by bringing farm-fresh food to their plates.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Farmers Union

Central Minnesota Farms participating in the new market in the Kitchen include:

Smude's Sunflower Oil in Pierz

Stony Creek Dairy in Melrose

Untiedt's Vegetable Farm in Waverly

Chieftain Wild Rice in Aitkin

Donnay Dairy in Kimball

Iron Shoe Farm in Princeton

Pettit Pastures in Milaca

Farmers Kitchen + Bar will expand its hours and menu as staff say they’re ready.

