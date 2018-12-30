Minnesota Family Marks 125 Years Keeping Weather Records

MILAN, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota family is marking 125 years measuring the temperature and taking precipitation readings for the National Weather Service, which officials say is the longest running record for a weather observing family in the state.

The Opjorden family in Milan began voluntarily taking measurements in 1893.

The family was awarded the Family Heritage Award by the National Weather Service on Dec. 11. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also thanked the family for their work in a letter.

Michelle Margraf leads the National Weather Service's observing program in the Twin Cities. She says the consistent measurements help researchers observe how the climate is changing.

The farm in Milan has seen its biggest changes to the daily low temperatures in summer and winter. The farm has also seen an increase in precipitation.