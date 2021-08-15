Minnesota Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22nd.

Any Minnesotan who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine through August 22 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.

Since August 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests. The state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has increased 129% over the last month, helping the state solidify its position as a national leader in vaccinations and reach its initial goal of vaccinating 70% of those 16 years of age and older.

The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose through 11:59 p.m. on August 22.

