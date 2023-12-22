Minnesota DNR Reminds Anglers of New Ice Littering Law

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new state law aimed to crack down on dumping trash and human waste on lakes this winter is aimed at what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says is a growing problem.

The new law gives conservation officers and other law enforcement more leverage to enforce it.

Major Robert Gorecki says if it goes on the ice with you, it must come off with you as well...

Most of our ice anglers leave only an impression. And, many others even pick up after that small number of people that leave trash on the ice. We're hoping the new law convinces that small number of people to keep our lakes clean all year long.

The new law requires people to secure trash in a container and makes it clear that human or animal waste is strictly prohibited.

The DNR says the growing problem stems, in part, from some owners of wheelhouses who dump their holding tanks on the ice before heading to shore.

