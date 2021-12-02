Minnesota DNR Lifting Deer Importation Ban

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting the ban on the importation and movement of farmed deer in Minnesota.

The temporary emergency rule was put into place on October 11th after discovering a Wisconsin farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease had shipped 387 white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota.

The ban was to help prevent the spread of CWD and protect Minnesota's deer population while the DNR and other agencies studied the situation.

The DNR says it will be lifting the temporary ban on Monday, December 6th after learning that more information won't be obtainable due to lost records, the lack of testing in other states, and other variables in how states monitor their deer populations.

Get our free mobile app

The DNR says, as a result, they cannot fully determine the risk these deer pose to Minnesota's wild and farmed deer populations but will continue to use every tool available to prevent the spread of CWD.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.