Infected Douglas County Deer Traced to Pine County Farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Board of Animal health says investigators have traced a deer on a Douglas County farm that was infected with chronic wasting disease to a farm in Pine County that supplied the animal.

The board says a doe on the Pine County farm that tested positive has been put down and the eight other deer still alive there will be destroyed.

The herd owner is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on compensation.

In response to the Douglas County discovery, the state last month temporarily banned the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within Minnesota.