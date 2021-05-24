Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Dies in Crash

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says one of its conservation officers died in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids while on duty Monday morning.

The Minnesota DNR has identified her as officer 39-year-old Sarah Grell. She was stationed in Grand Rapids and leaves behind a husband and three children.

She served as a conservation officer since 2005 and had a deeply held dedication to serving Minnesota’s people and natural resources.

Her husband Gene works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released details.

The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer’s family for this tragic loss, and say their staff is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements are still being made.

