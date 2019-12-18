Minnesota Democrat Peterson Votes Against Trump Impeachment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump after weeks of hinting he would do so.

Peterson called impeachment a mistake and said he would "not be whipped in line by my party." Peterson was one of only two Democrats to vote against impeachment.

He faces a difficult re-election fight in a district Trump carried by a huge margin in 2016, although he hasn't said whether he will run again.