Minnesota Couple Dies in Dump Truck Collision

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) -- A South St. Paul couple has died after their car was rear-ended by a dump truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 47-year-old William Craig was driving the couple's car when it was rear-ended by the dump truck on Highway 55 in Rosemount on Thursday. Both Craig and his 48-year-old wife, Colette Craig, were killed.

According to an initial accident report, the Craigs' car and a pickup truck were stopped behind a semi-truck that was ready to turn left. The dump truck collided with the pickup, pushing it into the ditch, and then collided with the Craigs' Subaru. The car ended up wedged between the dump truck and semi.

The other drivers were treated at Regions Hospital for non-life-threatening

injuries.