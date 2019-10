The University of Minnesota men's hockey team completed a two-game sweep of Niagara University on Saturday.

The Gophers outscored the Purple Eagles 4-2 and outshot them 30-22. Sammy Walker, Brandon McManus, Nathan Burke, and Scott Reedy each scored for Minnesota. Jared Moe made 20 saves and allowed two goals.

The Gophers improve to 3-1 and will host UMD on Friday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.