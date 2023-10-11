New Medical Show “Doc” to be Filmed, Based in Minnesota

HOLLYWOOD (WJON News) -- A new medical show has officially been ordered for the 2023-2024 television season with the backdrop being Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Doc," is about a woman whose brain injury erased the last eight years of her life, dealing with being a doctor, mother, and partner despite losing nearly a decade of experience.

The show is ordered for at least one full season set at a fictional hospital.

This is the second time a medical show will feature the wintery state of Minnesota, as Grey's Anatomy sent one of their main characters to work at the Mayo Clinic for a season.

The show Doc will air on the Fox network.